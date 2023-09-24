LSP makes an arrest in Highway 11 Bridge fatal crash investigation

Troopers announced they have arrested Hector Garcia, 54, of Slidell for the crash that killed 34-year-old Antoine Lewis.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have arrested a man in their investigation of a fatal crash that happened Saturday on the Highway 11 bridge.

The crash happened in the northbound lane of the Highway 11 Bridge in St. Tammany Parish when Lewis' car hit the back of a trailer attached to a Ford pickup driven by Garcia.

"Lewis was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene." Louisiana State Police said Saturday night. "Prior to the crash, the driver of the Ford abandoned the truck in the northbound lane and was transported in a separate vehicle off of the bridge.”

The bridge was closed for several hours on Saturday as State Police investigated. Troopers also sent rescue boats to the area as a precautionary measure.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Negligent Homicide among other charges.