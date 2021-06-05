State police search for the driver responsible for a hit and run crash that killed a child

Family and friends laid Porter to rest Friday at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish.

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. — A Greensburg family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old girl after she was killed in a hit and run crash in May, according to Louisiana State Police.

In a release from LSP, on May 26 just before 10 p.m., Troopers were called to the scene of a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43 in St. Helena Parish.

Initial investigations show that the driver of a 1997 Saturn SL1 and three children were outside of their car on the roadway, after being involved in a previous crash, when a vehicle described by witnesses as a light-colored van or SUV traveling eastbound on LA 1045, hit the four pedestrians and drove away.

The impact killed 2-year-old Jhavia Porter and injured three others, according to Troop L.

Family and friends laid Porter to rest Friday morning at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish.

As investigations continue, troopers said they are still working to process evidence left at the scene. The vehicle is suspected to have damage on the front end and is missing or has a damaged driver’s side mirror.

This crash remains under investigation.