State trooper involved in shooting incident in New Orleans East

No one was injured in the incident, according to Louisiana State Police.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night that involved a state trooper.

State police say troopers responded to a call of reckless driving around 9:30. As they arrived to the area, troopers found a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

As troopers approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee the scene and accelerated in the direction of the troopers, causing a trooper to fire his weapon, per State Police.

After fleeing the scene, the vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody. There were no injuries to the suspect or the troopers during the incident, according to State Police.