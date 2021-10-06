State trooper under investigation after accusations of inappropriate partying with LSU band

A Title IX investigation is now underway.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana State Police Trooper was put on administrative leave after accusations of inappropriate conduct with an LSU student.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the unidentified trooper was on duty, traveling to the LSU-Mississippi State game, when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto learned that the complains involved the trooper and at least one female member of the band in a hotel room drinking.

Louisiana State Police issued the following statement:

Following a complaint of an alleged incident involving a Louisiana State University student, an LSP employee was placed on administrative leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation. The complaint involves allegations of a misconduct incident that took place while the employee was working in conjunction with Louisiana State University. The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time. As the investigation progresses, further information will be made available to the public.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”