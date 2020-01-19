VIOLET, La. —

The stepson of a man killed in violet Friday was arrested for his murder two days later, St. Bernard Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said 35-year-old Joel Lehmann was arrested Sunday in connection with the murder.

Lehmann's stepfather was found dead in a home in the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Violet.

Lehmann was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting, sheriff's officials said.

