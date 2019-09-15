BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of possessing two stolen rodeo championship saddles together worth more than $3,000.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry says a Brand Commission inspector arrested Shaquille Oneal Deandre Levi of Batchelor on Thursday, on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

Department spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says in a news release that the saddles were reported stolen July 2 in Pointe Coupee (POINT kuh-PEE) Parish.

State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says the inspector arrested Levi and recovered the saddles within days of being told that stolen saddles had been sold.

Mosgrove says they'd been sold to a Beauregard Parish business. She says Levi was arrested in Vernon Parish.

She says she doesn't know whether Levi has a lawyer who could speak for him.