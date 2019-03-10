METAIRIE, La. —

A man who led state troopers on a short chase in a stolen car around Metairie was arrested Thursday morning on a multitude of charges.

The chase began when a state trooper spotted a car driving erratically on the interstate, Monroe Dillon, a spokesman for LSP, said. When the trooper ran the car's license plate through his vehicle database, it was reported as stolen.

"It was actually a stolen vehicle," Dillon said. "The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop."

That's when the suspect allegedly took off, leading a growing number of state troopers on a chase that ended in the 900 block of Laurel Street in Metairie.

Once he was in the neighborhood, Dillon said, the suspect ditched the stolen car and took off on foot towards a nearby apartment, which, according to booking charges, was occupied.

Dillon said a K9 unit from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was brought in to apprehend the suspect.

Henry Allen was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from a state trooper, resisting arrest by flight, possession of stolen property (the car) and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.