STPSO: 3 arrested following meth bust in St. Tammany Parish

Deputies seized at least 14 ounces of methamphetamine, six grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, two guns, and more than $32,000 in cash.

PEARL RIVER, La. — Authorities say three people are in custody following a several months-long drug investigation in St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it seized at least 14 ounces of methamphetamine, six grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, two guns, and more than $32,000 in cash after searching two homes on Crawford Road in Pearl River last week.

Stephen Arthur was booked on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone and drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation, driving under suspension, and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Karen Waddell was booked on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Richard “Blake” Johnston was booked on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

“This is not the kind of business we want taking place in our neighborhoods. If you know of people dealing drugs in our parish, report it,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “The only way we can keep St. Tammany safe is if we continue to work together.”

Anyone with information about drugs or other crimes can submit tips to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at stpso.com or the drug tip line at 1-888-GO-2-JAIL

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.