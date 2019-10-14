NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a Mandeville man has been arrested after allegedly showing up to a home to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 57-year-old Bruce Jourdan was arrested Friday afternoon outside a home on Harry Lemons Road in Mandeville.

Deputies say Jourdan exchanged text messages with a 14-year-old girl and made plans to meet her there. Jourdan allegedly told deputies that he knew the girl was a minor and continued to ask to have sex with her.

The sheriff's office said the girl did not live at the home where Jourdan showed up. Deputies later located her and deemed that she was safe.

Jourdan was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on a felony charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

