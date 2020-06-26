x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

STPSO: Northshore woman embezzled more than $85,000 in rent from Slidell apartment complex

Terri Smith, 48, was overseeing and depositing rent payments made by tenants.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A Pearl River woman accused of embezzling more than $85,000 was arrested by sheriff's deputies after she turned her self in on Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

The acting office manager of a Slidell-area apartment complex, Terri Smith, 48, was booked with theft over $25,000.

In January 2020, the STPSO was made aware of embezzlement at the complex, a spokesperson said.

According to an STPSO report, between January and September of 2019, Smith was overseeing and depositing rent payments made by tenants, but an investigative audit of the company’s financial records showed $86,968.50 in missing cash, payments made by tenants.

Through several months of investigation, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office's Financial Crimes Division investigated and found probable cause to believe Smith stole the cash. 

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Smith on Tuesday, STPSO spokesperson Capt. Scott Lee said in a release.

Smith was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

RELATED: 72-year-old Mandeville woman dies after being attacked by her two pit bulls

RELATED: Elderly woman attacked by her own pit bulls, left in critical condition: STPSO

RELATED: Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church, dies at 81

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020