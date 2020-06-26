STPSO: Northshore woman embezzled more than $85,000 in rent from Slidell apartment complex

Terri Smith, 48, was overseeing and depositing rent payments made by tenants.

NEW ORLEANS — A Pearl River woman accused of embezzling more than $85,000 was arrested by sheriff's deputies after she turned her self in on Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

The acting office manager of a Slidell-area apartment complex, Terri Smith, 48, was booked with theft over $25,000.

In January 2020, the STPSO was made aware of embezzlement at the complex, a spokesperson said.

According to an STPSO report, between January and September of 2019, Smith was overseeing and depositing rent payments made by tenants, but an investigative audit of the company’s financial records showed $86,968.50 in missing cash, payments made by tenants.

Through several months of investigation, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office's Financial Crimes Division investigated and found probable cause to believe Smith stole the cash.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Smith on Tuesday, STPSO spokesperson Capt. Scott Lee said in a release.

Smith was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

