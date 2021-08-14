STPSO searching for missing special needs child in Covington

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 10-year-old special needs child that went missing in Covington Saturday.
According to a press release from STPSO, the girl, Avani Cook, was playing outside of a home in the 25000 block of North Davis Road with her mother and dog.
STPSO said Cook's mother went into the house for a moment but when she came back the dog was there but the child was gone and called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The 10-year-old is described to be 4 foot tall and 70 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.
Deputies are searching a heavily wooded using K9s with 15 deputies on foot and ATV.
Anyone who may see the child in the area, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or (985) 898-2338 immediately.