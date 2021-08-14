STPSO searching for missing special needs child in Covington

Deputies are searching a heavily wooded using K9s with 15 deputies on foot and ATV.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 10-year-old special needs child that went missing in Covington Saturday.

According to a press release from STPSO, the girl, Avani Cook, was playing outside of a home in the 25000 block of North Davis Road with her mother and dog.

STPSO said Cook's mother went into the house for a moment but when she came back the dog was there but the child was gone and called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m.

***STPSO Looking for Missing Special Needs Child*** St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching a... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021

The 10-year-old is described to be 4 foot tall and 70 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.

Deputies are searching a heavily wooded using K9s with 15 deputies on foot and ATV.