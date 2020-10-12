Stranger's kindness helps grieving Kenner gas station clerk's widow

Beth Wood didn't have to know the family in order for her to help.

KENNER, La. — If there's one thing we've learned this year, the generosity of others can go a long way. For a local woman who's life unexpectedly changed, it's a gift that couldn't come at a better time.

The senseless murder of 30-year-old Abd El Ghader Sylla shocked a community.

"Right before the holidays, tragic, it was just evil," said Beth Wood.

Sylla was shot and killed after two men came into the gas station where he worked, demanding money. He was shot in the chest by one of them before the two ran off. Sylla's one-year-old daughter and pregnant wife, Devona, are now left picking up the pieces.

"It's just heartbreaking that someone could just take someone's life like that and just affect so many people," said Wood. "They don't realize the domino effect that it has with that one decision."

Wood is a complete stranger to Sylla. She says she had gone in the convenience store with her children and knew the man had a child as well. So when she heard the news it hit home. Even though she doesn't know his family, she felt she had to find some way to help.

"The goal is to make sure she has everything she needs for the baby, she's already lost her baby's father, she deserves to be stress-free in that area," she said.

Beth posted to a mom's group on Facebook, suggesting they show support. It didn't take long for people to jump on board.

"I just posted I found her registry, I verified with her and I think we should all get together and buy most of the items from her registry," she said. "I wanted her to know regardless of what she's going through, there's a community and whole bunch of moms who are ready to support her."

It may not be much, but there's hope it'll help a grieving wife and mother. Someone who, they say, deserves a little light, in the midst of hardship.