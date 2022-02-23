Slidell student hospitalized after being struck by car in school parking lot

Police said the incident happened at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Westchester Pl.

SLIDELL, La. — A student is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a school parking lot Wednesday, according to Slidell Police.

Police said the incident happened at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Westchester Place.

The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known at this time, according to Slidell PD.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

The Slidell Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a school student, who was struck by a... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022