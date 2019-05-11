NEW ORLEANS — An investigation is underway to determine if a former Louisiana teacher at the center of a disturbing child sex case brought baked goods to school that were contaminated with bodily fluids, WBRZ-TV reported Monday.

WBRZ-TV's Investigative Unit, citing anonymous sources, reports that Westside Junior High School parents were notified about an investigation involving bodily fluids mixed in with baked goods brought from Cynthia Perkins' home.

Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, was arrested almost two weeks ago along with her husband, Dennis Perkins, former a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy.

The 44-year-old deputy is charged with first-degree rape, obscenity and video voyeurism. He was fired the next day. His wife was arrested on similar charges and has since resigned from teaching at Westside Junior High in Walker.

Authorities have yet to detail the allegations against the couple. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard described the allegations against his former SWAT commander as "monstrous"

"This guy betrayed us," Ard said. "He's not supposed to do these kinds of things. He supposed to be trusted in our community."

Click here to read more on WBRZ.com

Tainted food at center of child sex case involving Livingston deputy, school teacher LIVINGSTON - Multiple sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Monday, an investigation is underway into contaminated food being brought to school by a fired teacher at the center of a disturbing child sex case. The teacher, Cynthia Perkins, was arrested almost two weeks ago along with her husband Dennis, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Police: Livingston deputy charged with child porn trashed key evidence

RELATED: Former Livingston Parish SWAT Commander is a 'monster,' Sheriff says

RELATED: Louisiana teacher, deputy accused of rape, child porn