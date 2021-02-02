First responders confirmed a shooting took place early Tuesday morning in a Sunrise neighborhood.

SUNRISE, Fla. — At least one FBI agent is dead and several others are injured following a shooting that happened while a warrant was being served in a child exploitation case in South Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

The suspected gunman is believed to have died by suicide after being barricaded inside a house for hours in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, the newspaper added.

Sunrise Fire-Rescue confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that several FBI agents were shot while trying to serve the search warrant at an apartment complex. The fire chief said several agents were in surgery at Broward Health Medical Center following the shooting.

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed on Twitter that its officers were on the scene. Authorities urged people in the community of Water Terrace to "remain in their homes."

Entrances to the neighborhood remain blocked by police.

CBS Miami reports the warrant was being served in connection with a child porn investigation.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021