Sources: Surviving teen victim was intended target in shooting that killed 9-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — After a 9-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Seventh Ward Monday, investigators believe one of the teenagers shot alongside him was the intended target, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Shortly after 5 p.m., shots rang out in the 2100 hundred block of Pauger Street in the Seventh Ward.

Family members said 9-year-old Davonte Bryant died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said a 13-year-old was shot in the leg and a 15/16-year-old was shot in the stomach. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition

But according to law enforcement sources, the 13-year-old was actually 15, and was likely the intended target of the shooting.

That teenager remains unidentified, and police have not specified a motive.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said the victims were approached on foot by at least one suspect, who opened fire on them.

Police later released an image of a white, two-door Jeep Wrangler they say may have been the getaway vehicle used after the shooting.,

Investigators said no license plate was on the vehicle at the time of the incident. It was occupied by three people in dark clothing, hoodies and face masks.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests has been issued by Crimestoppers New Orleans. (You can call their hotline anonymously at 504-822-1111).

