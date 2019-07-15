Police released video of a gunman rushing into a crowd in New Orleans East and opening fire with a rifle, killing two people.

The New Orleans Police Department is hoping the video will help someone identify the shooter, who is still at-large.

The shooting happened Tuesday, July 2, around 2:21 p.m. at the corner of Downman and Dwyer roads. The unidentified shooter rushes into a crowd of people in a parking lot and shot 61-year-old Stephen George Jr. and 40-year-old Kendrick Cockerman. Both men were killed.

Anyone with information on this double homicide is asked to call Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.