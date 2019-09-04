NEW ORLEANS — A stolen vehicle crashes into a parked car Monday and it's all caught on surveillance video. New Orleans Police are now looking for those involved.

In the video, a car police say was stolen turns onto Wall Boulevard in Algiers, loses control, then plows into two parked cars. You see the young suspects then jump out and run.

Police say it started Sunday at a local Walmart, when a woman shopping had her purse and keys stolen. Later that night, police say those suspects went to the woman's house and stole her car.

It was Monday morning, as people were getting ready for the day, when the joy ride two thieves were taking in that car came to an end.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the victims who didn't want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation. That person says after taking a closer look, they believe the suspects are teenagers possibly around 16-17 years old.

New Orleans Police believe those in the car may have been in their early teens. If true, this case would then involve minors -- something NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke about Tuesday.

"All parts of our city have felt the effect of these juvenile crimes over the last couple of weeks," said Ferguson.

So far in 2019, more than 230 juveniles have been arrested for crimes, some as serious as murder. However, one category it was mentioned is keeping officers busy.

"There is an increase in auto burglaries and auto thefts and more importantly over the last week or two we have identified juveniles becoming more brazen in these particular crimes," Ferguson said.

Ferguson claims juveniles breaking the law will be held accountable, which is something victims in this recent incident are also asking for because their worry is that it'll happen again; even worse, they fear somebody will get hurt.

If you have any information in this incident please call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.