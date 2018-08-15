NEW ORLEANS – Police say an arrest has been made following a deadly shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood earlier this month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Toi Desilva inside a home in Slidell Wednesday. He was taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked on a murder charge.

Desilva is accused of killing 27-year-old Dawan Gibson shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the 900 block of Alabo Street. Gibson was found on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

