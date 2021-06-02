Suspect arrested for Memorial Day shooting in New Orleans

NOPD says Gradley opened fire on four people, shooting one of them.

NEW ORLEANS — The man behind a shooting near Dillard University on Memorial Day has been arrested, according to New Orleans Police.

Police arrested Dejaun Gradley, 25, on four counts of attempted second degree murder.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street on May 31.

NOPD says Gradley opened fire on four people, shooting one of them. Gradley was also wounded in the shooting. Police say he was shot in the hand.

Gradley was treated at the hospital for his wound, then arrested after he was released.