Suspect arrested for several crimes including OPSD car burglary

During the search, the officials found more guns along with drugs and stolen property from other vehicle burglaries in the First District.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested the person responsible for the burglary of an Orleans Parish Sheriffs Deputy vehicle.

According to Seventh District officers, 20-year-old Wardell Young was arrested at his home in the Plum Orchard area in the 4800 block of Viola Street, Thursday.

A warrant was carried out by NOPD Seventh District detectives, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals, after he was suspected of stealing two firearms from the sheriff deputy’s vehicle.

Young was booked and faces charges of:

Illegal possession of stolen things

Illegal possession of a Schedule I CDS

Two counts of illegal possession of a Schedule II CDS

Four counts of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a CDS

Four counts of violation of protective orders

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.