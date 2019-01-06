NEW ORLEANS — Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a Bourbon Street bar Friday, officials said.

New Orleans police arrested 54-year-old Christopher Doty, who had remained at large until Saturday after the shooting, according to NOPD officials.

Doty faces multiple charges, including aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet.

According to the NOPD, Doty pulled a gun out of his backpack after a waitress at Mango Mango Daiquiris recognized him as a banned customer who was not allowed in the business.

The victim is a woman in her 30s, who was shot in the abdomen, according to an EMS spokesperson. She has not been identified, but officials said the injury was non-life threatening.

According to the Advocate, Doty has been accused of violent crimes before, including an incident where he allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old man in the 100 block of Carondelet Street on Dec. 2, 2017.

Doty was booked on counts of attempted murder and resisting police in relation to that case, but according to court records, prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges.

An Orleans Parish jury found Doty guilty of manslaughter in 1992 for the 1990 shooting death of a man in a Pigeon Town bar, the Advocate reported.

He received a 12-year prison sentence, but he only served three years of it.

Friday's shooting was the fourth of the year on Bourbon Street, New Orleans' most iconic location. It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours.

