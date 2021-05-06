Suspect arrested in Canal Street killing

Police said that investigators determined that Abdelkader and the victim were having an argument outside of a business and that at some point the victim was shot.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says it has arrested a 24-year-old man in the shooting death of another man on Canal Street Wednesday following an altercation in front of a store.

Khutbi Abdelkader was arrested and booked for second-degree murder.

According to police, shortly before 5 p.m., Eighth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Canal Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Abdelkader was detained at the scene for questioning shortly after the police arrived and officers determined he was the suspected shooter.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.