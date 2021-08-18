Suspect arrested in early August homicide

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives said through investigation, Issac was positively identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a suspect in an early August homicide in the West Lake area.

NOPD arrested Larry Isaac, for the Aug. 6 murder of a woman near the intersection Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m. that Friday, officers responded to the location to investigate reports of a suspicious person in the area. Upon arrival, they found a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Heather Tulbert, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Tulbert was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives said Issac was positively identified as the suspect through investigation. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said they found Issac in Jefferson Parish after he was arrested on a traffic attachment. He was transferred to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked on for second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.