Suspect arrested in fatal attack on 4 men doing drainage work at church

A 22-year-old man is accused of shooting four workers in front of a church. Two died.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officials Wednesday night announced an arrest in the high-profile shooting in the Irish Channel that killed two people and wounded two more as they were working on a drainage project at a church last week.

Police say 22-year-old Nairobi K. Davis was involved in the deadly shooting.

On Oct. 6, four men, all part of a youth training program focused on environmental issues, were doing work on a drainage project at a church in the 600 block of General Taylor Street.

“These were young working Black men against all the odds that we hear about Black men in our community,” said Angela Chalk, executive director of Healthy Community Services. She leads the training program the four men were a part of.

The NOPD said a silver pickup truck pulled up to the church sometime around 1:30 p.m. The occupants of that vehicle opened fire, striking all four of the workers.

Two of the workers died from their injuries.

The shooting of the four men was the first in a series of multi-victim attacks throughout New Orleans. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson specifically referenced the double murder during a Friday press conference announcing extra manpower in response to the uptick in violence.

"To have a homicide occur at a church, if a church ground is not safe, what is?" Ferguson said.

Police said they were able to identify Davis as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was reportedly arrested Wednesday without incident.

Officials did not provide any additional details about why Davis is suspected of shooting the men.

It's unclear if the NOPD is still searching for additional suspects in the case. Witnesses told WWL-TV that four men were in the pickup truck and dozens of shots were fired.

More Stories: