Suspect arrested Wednesday for November 2021 homicide

Police said on that Saturday, they were called to the location for an aggravated battery by shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the person they said is responsible for the shooting death of a man in 2021.

According to NOPD, 22-year-old Josharin Henry was arrested for a homicide in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue back on November 20.

Police said on that Saturday, they were called to the location for an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival they said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigations said detectives positively identified Henry as the person responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

He was later located, arrested and booked in to the Orleans Parish Justice Center.