NEW ORLEANS -- Federal agents are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Gentilly.

According to the FBI, the man seen in the above photos walked into the Chase Bank at 4525 Chef Menteur Highway and gave the teller a note demanding money.

"After attempting to obtain money, the robber fled the bank on foot," the statement from the FBI said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, about 5'9" to 6'1" tall with a medium build. He is about 50-60 years old with a gray beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants and a white hat at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 504-816-3000 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

