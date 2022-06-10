Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Gulfport

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into this shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

GULFPORT, Miss — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting outside a Dollar General in Gulfport.

According to the Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper, officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Pass Road to investigate reports that people were aiming guns at passing cars.

Cooper said when police made contact with the suspects, they tried to run away from police.

"One of our officers engaged with an armed individual, shots were fired, the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound," Cooper said.

"He's still there. It's a tragic situation."

Cooper would not confirm if the officer shot the suspect or not, only saying that "shots were fired."

He did say that suspect is in in critical condition.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into this shooting.

Cooper said four other suspects were apprehended after a short chase. He also said several firearms were recovered on the scene.