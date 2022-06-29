Suspect in execution-style shooting in New Orleans arrested in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared on social media on Wednesday that B.J. Brown was taken into custody.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man wanted for killing a woman in an execution-style shooting in New Orleans before fleeing to Tennessee is now in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared on social media on Wednesday that B.J. Brown was taken into custody.

Brown is accused of killing Cassandra Jones in broad daylight on Monday morning on Iberville Street in New Orleans' Treme neighborhood. He then reportedly fled to Tennessee where he allegedly shot at a police officer during a traffic stop in Erin, Tenn., a small city west of Nashville.

Tennessee authorities launched a manhunt for Brown shortly after the shooting.

New Orleans Shooting

The New Orleans shooting happened inside an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Iberville Street., Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Family members identified Jones as the victim, and said that Jones and Brown used to date.

According to a witness, Brown shot Jones in the back and she ran until she collapsed.

Video shows a man carrying a long gun walk up to Jones who was struggling on the ground and shoot her two more times.

New Orleans actor and activist Ameer Baraka saw the video. He called the murder shocking because of its brutality and for what he sees as a lack of outrage in the community.

Erin Shooting

According to police, while on the run from New Orleans, Brown shot a police officer in Erin, Tennessee.

Erin Police Chief Mark Moore said the suspect got out of his car during a traffic stop and fired at the officer, striking him while he was in his patrol car.

“The officer returned fire at the suspect as he fled on foot from the scene,” Moore said.

The chief also said the officer’s injuries are not life threatening.

Tuesday afternoon, there were dozens of people looking for Brown in rough terrain in a wooded area where he escaped after the shooting.

“Make no mistake whatsoever, this was an ambush on an officer,” Moore said. “Rest assured, we will not rest until he’s captured, justice is served whether it be by a jury or Jesus. That will be his choice.”

Alleged Domestic Abuse

Family members of Jones say she and Brown used to date. According to court records, there’s a history of domestic abuse.

Jones filed a petition for protection in May, accusing Brown of physical, mental, financial, and sexual abuse.

In a written statement Jones wrote Brown even tried to smother her with a pillow after an argument. She also wrote that Brown punched her in the face, knocking some of her teeth out.

The clerk of court says a temporary restraining order was never put in place because Jones never proceeded with it. Jones worked as a deputy clerk for the clerk of court for the last year.