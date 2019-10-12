KENNER, La. — A suspected drug dealer is in the hospital after apparently trying to swallow a bag of heroin while he was being arrested.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Michael Hall is in the hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest in the back of a police car on Dec. 9.

Police picked up Hall, 32, in the 2700 block of Idaho Avenue for possession of Suboxone, a prescription pain killer often used to treat addiction to narcotics. After being put into the back a police car, police say Hall began struggling and having trouble breathing.

Kenner officials say the officer pulled over and immediately called for an ambulance while administering emergency medical care.

Paramedics found a plastic bag of heroin lodged in Hall’s throat, according to police. First responders were able to remove that bag and begin treatment for cardiac arrest. He is now in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say MDMA was also found on Hall.

Hall will be arrested for Possession of Suboxone, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of MDMA, according to Kenner Police.

