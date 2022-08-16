NOPD: Man killed running across I-10 after fleeing from police in stolen car

The New Orleans Police Department said the victim entered the interstate on foot, crossed barriers, and was struck by a vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after attempting to run across the interstate during a police pursuit on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said the victim entered the interstate on foot, crossed barriers, and was struck by a vehicle.

Ferguson said the three individuals were traveling in a vehicle that was carjacked on August 1. The officer attempted to stop the car but they did not comply. The officer then asked for authorization to pursue and it was given.

Ferguson said that the chase did not last long. The vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of Bullard and three individuals fled. Two of them ran into a nearby neighborhood and the third ran onto the interstate.

NOPD has not confirmed the identity of the victim.

