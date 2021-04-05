Suspect in Bourbon St. shooting that injured 5 is arrested in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — A man wanted in connection with a shooting on Bourbon Street that left five people injured along with several other violent crimes was taken into custody in Kenner Wednesday by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals.
Darran Boykins, 26, had been wanted for a couple of weeks.
Police say Boykins was involved in an argument in the 300 block of Bourbon Street that ended in the shooting. Boykins was also wanted for several other crimes, including:
- A shooting incident on Jackson Avenue where two people were injured within a couple of hours of the Bourbon Street shooting on April 25.
- An assault and kidnapping incident on March 25 in the 1500 block of Numa Street. In that case he faces counts of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm and simple kidnapping and battery on a dating partner.
- An aggravated assault on March 20 in the 1700 block of North Tonti where he faces counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.