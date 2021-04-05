Suspect in Bourbon St. shooting that injured 5 is arrested in Kenner

Police say that Darran Boykins was also a suspect in a series of other violent crimes in the past two months.

NEW ORLEANS — A man wanted in connection with a shooting on Bourbon Street that left five people injured along with several other violent crimes was taken into custody in Kenner Wednesday by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals.

Darran Boykins, 26, had been wanted for a couple of weeks.

Police say Boykins was involved in an argument in the 300 block of Bourbon Street that ended in the shooting. Boykins was also wanted for several other crimes, including: