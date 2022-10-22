One nurse dead, one injured after shot by suspect at Dallas hospital, sources say

One nurse has died, while the other is being treated for their injuries, multiples sources have told WFAA.

DALLAS — A suspect was shot by a Methodist Hospital officer after shooting two nurses at a Saturday morning, Dallas police sources confirmed to WFAA.

Around 11:15 a.m., preliminary reports indicate Dallas officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two nurses shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

One nurse has died, while the other is being treated for their injuries, multiples sources told Lopez.

At this time, police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting. The suspect and the victims' names have not been released.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on scene to assist in the investigation.

