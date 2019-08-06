METAIRIE, La. — Exactly two weeks after a man was shot to death in a Metairie bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested a man believed to be the killer.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said 33-year-old Maurice Leach had been taken into custody on charges of second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

He is accudes of shooting a man named Michael Brown on May 25 near the Pair of Dice Lounge in the 4500 block of South I-10 Service Road. in Metairie.

According to the JPSO, Leach was arrested in Trenton, New Jersey by U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans Field Office and Marshals from New Jersey's rergional fugitive task force on May 30.

Leech remains in custody in New Jersey pending extradition to Jefferson Parish.

The shooting took place around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff's officials. When deputies arrived, they found a wounded man -- later identified as Brown -- who died at the scene.