NOPD: Man arrested for homicide linked to shooting in Dallas

NEW ORLEANS — A murder suspect wanted in New Orleans and Dallas, Texas, was arrested Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says they worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and Dallas Police Department to arrest 27-year-old Charlton Porter.

Porter shot and killed Geoffrey McEwen on June 25, 2023, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dryades Street.

Investigators said McEwen was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. They identified Porter as a suspect.

A month before the shooting in New Orleans Porter was involved in a deadly shooting in Dallas that left one woman dead. Our partners at WFAA say Porter allegedly killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno on May 13 when two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Porter was arrested without incident in Saint Bernard Parish. He'll be held there until he is extradited to Orleans Parish and to Dallas, Texas, to face his charges.