Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old connected to September 2021, NOPD said

According to police, officers arrested 18-year-old Donell E. Barthelemy after an investigation into two separate homicides.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old girl Tuesday in the French Quarter.

The NOPD identified Barthelemy as the victim's brother.

Just before 3:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street, officers said they responded to shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, a 3-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The NOPD said a weapon was found on the scene and Barthelemy, along with a 17-year-old male, was brought in for questioning. The 17-year-old was later released.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Initial investigation revealed Barthelemy had an active warrant out for his arrest as a suspect in a homicide on Sept. 30, 2021, in the 2400 block of Ursulines Avenue.

The New Orleans Police Department said on Oct. 4, 2021, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the crime as 34-year-old Brian Thomas.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Barthelemy on March 16 on one count of second-degree murder, and after further investigation into Tuesday's shooting an additional warrant was obtained for one count of negligent homicide.

Barthelemy was booked accordingly on April 27 into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.