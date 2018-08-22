Police say a man wanted for a shooting in St. Tammany Parish was arrested Monday in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 31-year-old Maurice Williams was a suspect in a shooting in July in an unincorporated part of St. Tammany Parish. Detectives tracked Williams to the 5000 block of Toulon Street, where NOPD officers served a warrant Monday.

Investigators say officers searching the home found several guns and ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Williams was booked on possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070.

