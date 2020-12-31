Suspect surrenders after shooting at St. John deputies on New Years Eve

Compton was charged with domestic abuse battery and eight counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was released later that day on a $45,000 bond.

NEW ORLEANS — Deputies arrested a man in Laplace Thursday after he allegedly shot at them from inside an RV as they responded to a domestic dispute.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said in a statement that 42-year-old Stephen Compton of Centreville, Mississippi surrendered to officers sometime after firing a gun at them, and that nobody was injured.

Around 3:45 a.m., according to the sheriff's office, Compton's girlfriend called 911 to report that he had assaulted her. When deputies approached the RV where she was calling from, they told him to surrender.

Instead, Compton reportedly shot through the door at the deputies, who took cover. Eventually, Compton listened to the commands of the deputies and left the RV.

None of the deputies fired their weapons during the incident.

Compton was charged with domestic abuse battery and eight counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was released later that day on a $45,000 bond.

“I commend the officers for maintaining calm and composure while being fired upon," Tregre said in a statement. "I applaud their ability to decrease escalation and bring the incident to a peaceful resolution without injury.”

