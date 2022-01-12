NOPD: Suspect wanted after armed robbery in Holly Grove

The cashier handed the man the money and the suspect left the scene on foot, according to NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person they said is responsible for an armed robbery in the Holly Grove area.

According to police, the robbery happened in the 9200 block of Airline Highway at about 2:05 Wednesday morning. Police said an "unknown man" walked into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The cashier handed the man the money and the suspect left the scene on foot, according to NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

