Man wanted in Hammond for shooting death of 20-year-old in car

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of murdering a 20-year-old man who was out driving Friday night.

The victim, Michael Otkins II, was reportedly found in a car with apparent gunshot wounds sometime Friday night. A family member told Eyewitness News that he was struck six times in the shooting.

Otkins was taken to North Oaks Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin in connection with the killing. The warrants are for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anybody with information about where Gatlin might be is being asked to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto (985-277-5740 or zaffuto_cb@hammond.org) or Detective Ronney Domiano (985-277-5739 or domiano_rj@hammond.org). Anybody with information can also call Crimesstoppers at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245)

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of East Merry Street. Otkins' family said they were planning a candlelight vigil near the site at 5 p.m. Saturday.

