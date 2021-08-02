SWAT Roll: Suspect wanted in Uptown armed robberies barricaded in home on Audubon St., police say

People are being urged to avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say they have a SWAT team in the 2100 block of Audubon Street as a suspect in a series of armed robberies in the Uptown area this weekend has apparently barricaded himself inside of a home there.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area.

There were a half dozen robbery incidents near the Uptown university area this weekend.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Philip Barbarin in connection with those armed robberies and various other offenses that occurred on February 6 and 7.

Police previously said that two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a victim near Lowerline and Willow streets and demanded the person's property Saturday morning just before 9 a.m.

A few moments later at the intersection of Lowerline and Oak, two men matching the same description approached another victim and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The victim ran from the suspects and a shot was fired.

On the evening of February 7, there were a series of armed robberies in the 1700-1900 blocks of Broadway Street where an armed suspect demanded items from several victims.

Barbarin is wanted on the following charges:

Six counts of armed robbery with a firearm

One count of aggravated assault with a firearm

One count of aggravated second-degree battery

One count of access device fraud

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.