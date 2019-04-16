SLIDELL, La. — A man suspected of killing a 5-year-old girl in a Texas hit-and-run crash was arrested in Slidell Tuesday.

Jorge Granados, 22, was arrested at a residential location in the St. Tammany Parish Slidell around 6 a.m.

Granados was wanted on charges of failing to stop and render aid in connection with a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl on March 21 in Austin, Texas.

Police said the crash was reported on March 21 at 7:40 a.m. when a car traveling northbound on Palo Blanco Lane turned onto Teri Road and was hit by a truck. The truck struck the car's backend and passenger door.

Officials said the truck had multiple occupants inside, all of which fled the scene. Police said they believe Granados was the driver of the truck after they spoke to witnesses.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in making the arrest.

Granados was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail as a fugitive. He will be extradited back to Austin to stand trial.