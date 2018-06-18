Police believe a vehicle that was stolen in Gentilly earlier this month has been used in several other burglaries across the city.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 2010 gray Land Rover SUV was reported stolen from a home on Prentiss Avenue on June 7. Later that night, the owner contacted police and said his personal belongings were dumped at a gas station in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police believe the car thieves used a black Chrysler car during the theft.

The stolen SUV bears the Louisiana license plate #VNL195.

“Detectives believe the Land Rover has been used in several recent vehicle burglaries in the Third District and that the vehicle’s keys were used in its theft,” a statement from NOPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

The NOPD has released the following tips to prevent auto burglary and theft prevention:

Vehicle burglaries and thefts are largely avoidable. Here are some tips on how to avoid car break-ins and thefts.

1. Lock the doors

2. Close windows and sunroofs

3. Don’t leave valuables such as laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses or GPS devices in plain view

4. Put away the garage door opener and any items with personal information

5. Move valuables to the trunk before reaching your destination

6. Don’t leave any keys in the vehicle, including a valet key or a spare key for another vehicle that parks near yours in your garage, driveway, etc.

7. Park in a well-lighted place whenever possible

8. Use the emergency brake when parking to make it more difficult for a thief to tow your vehicle away.

