NOPD rolls SWAT on a home in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is in a standoff with a man they say barricaded himself inside a Lower Garden District home.
NOPD is on the scene along with a SWAT team at a home in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. The situation unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
An NOPD official on the scene says the man inside the home is possibly a homicide suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV for the latest information when it becomes available.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.