NOPD rolls SWAT on a home in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is in a standoff with a man they say barricaded himself inside a Lower Garden District home.

NOPD is on the scene along with a SWAT team at a home in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. The situation unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

An NOPD official on the scene says the man inside the home is possibly a homicide suspect.

