x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD rolls SWAT on a home in Lower Garden District

NOPD is on the scene along with a SWAT team at a home in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.
Credit: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is in a standoff with a man they say barricaded himself inside a Lower Garden District home.

NOPD is on the scene along with a SWAT team at a home in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. The situation unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

An NOPD official on the scene says the man inside the home is possibly a homicide suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV for the latest information when it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

1 dead among 6 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant

Before You Leave, Check This Out