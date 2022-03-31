SWAT roll ends peacefully with murder suspect, six others arrested Wednesday

Police say NOPD Special Operations Division officers tracked down a "known murder suspect" at his home in the 1800 block of Touro Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A man who police say is a murder suspect, along with six other people were arrested at a Seventh Ward home Wednesday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say NOPD Special Operations Division officers tracked down a "known murder suspect" at his home in the 1800 block of Touro Street.

A SWAT roll was called at about 7:17 after they received information that the man was reportedly armed and dangerous. Everyone in the home surrendered peacefully, according to NOPD.

Police said no weapons were fired during the SWAT roll and no injuries were reported.

The NOPD has not released who the murder suspect is and the identities of the other six people have not yet been released.