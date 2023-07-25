x
Crime

NOPD: Swat roll in New Orleans East

Police say they are negotiating with someone who is on a roof of a home in the 7000 Block of Edgefield Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they are currently working a Swat Roll in New Orleans East. 

The Swat Roll was declared at 6:39 a.m., according to NOPD. 

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

