SWAT team called after man barricades himself in apartment

Police say a man was inside an apartment and refusing to come out.

NEW ORLEANS — A SWAT team was called to a New Orleans East apartment on Friday after an alleged armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside.

The New Orleans Police Department said the SWAT team was called to the 12300 North Interstate 10 Service Road shortly after noon. Police say 30-year-old Randy Lewis surrendered more than an hour later.

The police department did not provide any additional details about the crime Lewis was allegedly wanted for.