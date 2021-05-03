SWAT team deployed to hotel in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police sent a SWAT team to the Old No 77 hotel on Tchoupitoulas Street after a suspect barricaded themselves inside.
Video from the scene shows the SWAT team entering the hotel.
Police have not said what the person barricaded inside is wanted for.
Police are asking citizen to avoid the area until the standoff has ended.
