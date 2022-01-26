SWAT team on the scene, streets closed after suspect fires at officers

The incident occurred in the 7700 block of Alabama Street in New Orleans East.

NEW ORLEANS — A SWAT team is on the scene where a 43-year-old man has barricaded himself inside of a home and fired at NOPD officers, according to the New Orleans Police.

The NOPD said that no officers were injured.

According to police, the incident started as a domestic dispute involving a mother and her 43-year-old son. Police responded to the scene on a call of an aggravated battery. Shots were fired as the officers were on the scene.

The mother was able to get away from the scene and she was being treated for a non-gunshot injury.

The incident began shortly after noon in the 7700 block of Alabama Street.

Police said that as of 3 p.m., negotiations were underway with the man inside of the home.

Police have closed the following streets while the activity is ongoing.