Nine members of Tangipahoa 'Jungle Life Mafia' plead guilty

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Nine members of a drug trafficking gang in Tangipahoa Parish pleaded guilty to various drug charges the Department of Justice reports.

Federal prosecutors say the nine members of the “Jungle Life Mafia” admitted to charges of possession, distribution, and conspiracy to distribute various drugs across the Tangipahoa Parish, including fentanyl, heroin, meth, and marijuana.

The two-year DEA investigation led to the arrests and seizure of nearly $600,000 in cash and 10 guns.

The defendants are listed below:

Michael “Monsta” Alexander, Sr., 40,

Atrell “Da Boi” Anderson, 31,

Terrell “Redman” Haynes, 44,

Michael “Mike Mike” Alexander, Jr., 22,

Brandon Baker, 37,

Louis Bells, Jr., 22,

Jerald Alexander, 37,

Star Robichaux, 43,

Joshua Prine, 42,

The case was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other federal agencies.

In October, Bells was sentenced to six years in prison. Baker was sentenced to more than two years back in February and the other defendants are scheduled for sentencing in April and in June and face a minimum sentence of five years in prison.